lululemon Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng lululemon ay mula $39,800 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Benta sa mababang hanay hanggang $341,700 para sa isang Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng lululemon. Huling na-update: 11/26/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Inhinyero ng Software
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Data na Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $108K
Manager ng Proyekto
Median $86.9K

Analista ng Data
Median $80.2K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $82.2K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
Median $144K
Analista ng Negosyo
$89.6K
Manager ng Data Science
$180K
Analista ng Pananalapi
$72K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Operasyon ng Marketing
$60.5K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$101K
Manager ng Programa
$181K
Rekruter
$66.5K
Benta
$39.8K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$342K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$151K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa lululemon ay Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $341,700. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa lululemon ay $97,234.

Iba pang Resources

