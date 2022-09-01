Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Leica Geosystems
Leica Geosystems Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Leica Geosystems ay mula $45,188 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources in Spain sa mababang hanay hanggang $123,857 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto in Switzerland sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Leica Geosystems. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $116K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Hardware Engineer
$120K
Human Resources
$45.2K

Manager ng Produkto
$124K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Leica Geosystems es Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $123,857.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Leica Geosystems es $117,829.

