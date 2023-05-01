Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Landsteiner Scientific
    • Tungkol sa

    Landsteiner Scientific is a Mexican pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, production, and commercialization of high-quality, safe, effective, and affordable generic drugs. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they have a portfolio of over 80 products in 15 therapeutic areas, produced in two state-of-the-art pharmaceutical plants. They distribute and sell their products in various channels, including private distributors, chain pharmacies, and public health institutions. They have over 1000 employees who work together based on values such as ethics, respect, honesty, and professionalism. Their mission is to contribute to people's well-being through the ethical and professional development of innovative and high-quality medicines.

    http://www.landsteiner.com
    Website
    1998
    Taong Naitatag
    751
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $10M-$50M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Iba pang Resources