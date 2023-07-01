Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Klangoo
    This company specializes in Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing services. Their main product, MAGNET, is an Audience Engagement Solution designed for the Media industry.

    http://www.klangoo.com
    2014
    31
    $1M-$10M
