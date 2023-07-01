Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Kinemagic
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Kinemagic na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    Website
    2019
    Taong Naitatag
    31
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $0-$1M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Kinemagic

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Dropbox
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources