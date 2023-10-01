Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Julius Baer
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Julius Baer Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Julius Baer ay mula $45,074 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Investment Banker in United Kingdom sa mababang hanay hanggang $213,714 para sa isang Manager ng Software Engineering in Switzerland sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Julius Baer. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $162K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
$47.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$175K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Investment Banker
$45.1K
Project Manager
$167K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$214K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Julius Baer es Manager ng Software Engineering at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $213,714. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Julius Baer es $164,568.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Julius Baer

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources