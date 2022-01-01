Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Joby Aviation ay mula $109,450 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Rekruter sa mababang hanay hanggang $308,450 para sa isang Manager ng Programa sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Joby Aviation. Huling na-update: 11/26/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $175K

Kalidad na Tiyak (KuyuEy) na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
Median $175K
Inhinyero ng Hardware
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Inhinyero ng Aerospace
$298K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$220K
Inhinyero ng Kuryente
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Manggagamot
$131K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$199K
Manager ng Programa
$308K
Rekruter
$109K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
$109K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$152K
Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Joby Aviation ay Manager ng Programa at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $308,450. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Joby Aviation ay $175,000.

Iba pang Resources

