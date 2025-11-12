Intuit YuEks Disenyer Sahod sa San Francisco Bay Area

Ang YuEks Disenyer kompensasyon in San Francisco Bay Area sa Intuit ay mula $128K bawat year para sa Product Designer 1 hanggang $337K bawat year para sa Principal Product Designer. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in San Francisco Bay Area package ay umabot sa $274K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Intuit. Huling na-update: 11/12/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Intuit, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)