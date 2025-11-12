Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Intuit
Intuit YuEks Disenyer Sahod sa San Francisco Bay Area

Ang YuEks Disenyer kompensasyon in San Francisco Bay Area sa Intuit ay mula $128K bawat year para sa Product Designer 1 hanggang $337K bawat year para sa Principal Product Designer. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in San Francisco Bay Area package ay umabot sa $274K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Intuit. Huling na-update: 11/12/2025

Karaniwang Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Tingnan 2 Mga Karagdagang Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
MagdagdagMagdagdag ng CompMagdagdag ng Kompensasyon

Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
I-export ang DataTingnan ang Mga Bukas na Trabaho

Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Intuit, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa YuEks Disenyer sa Intuit in San Francisco Bay Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $385,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Intuit para sa YuEks Disenyer role in San Francisco Bay Area ay $280,000.

