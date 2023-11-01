Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
International SOS
International SOS Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng International SOS ay mula $70,614 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data sa mababang hanay hanggang $150,000 para sa isang Sales sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng International SOS. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Sales
Median $150K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$70.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.1K

Program Manager
$74.6K
Project Manager
$127K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa International SOS ay Sales na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $150,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa International SOS ay $94,063.

