Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Insurance Corporation of British Columbia ay mula $20,732 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Financial Analyst in China sa mababang hanay hanggang $100,500 para sa isang Business Analyst in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. Huling na-update: 10/21/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $58.4K
Business Operations
$43.9K
Business Analyst
$101K

Copywriter
$56K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$80.8K
Financial Analyst
$20.7K
Manager ng Produkto
$101K
Venture Capitalist
$23.5K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Insurance Corporation of British Columbia ay Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $100,500. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Insurance Corporation of British Columbia ay $57,189.

