Infor Inhinyero ng Software Sahod sa Prague Metropolitan Area

Ang Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in Prague Metropolitan Area sa Infor ay umabot sa CZK 1.25M bawat year para sa Senior Software Engineer. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Prague Metropolitan Area package ay umabot sa CZK 1.31M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Infor. Huling na-update: 10/2/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.25M
CZK 1.25M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Team Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Tingnan 1 Mga Karagdagang Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas

Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
MagdagdagMagdagdag ng CompMagdagdag ng Kompensasyon

Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Mga Sahod sa Internship

Mag-ambag
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Infor?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Software sa Infor in Prague Metropolitan Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na CZK 1,403,914. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Infor para sa Inhinyero ng Software role in Prague Metropolitan Area ay CZK 1,137,187.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Infor

