Indeed Manager ng Software Engineering Sahod sa India

Ang Manager ng Software Engineering kompensasyon in India sa Indeed ay umabot sa ₹12.76M bawat year para sa TDM3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in India package ay umabot sa ₹12.71M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
TDM3
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
TAON 1
33.3%
TAON 2
33.4%
TAON 3
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.