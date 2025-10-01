Indeed Manager ng Software Engineering Sahod sa India

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang Manager ng Software Engineering kompensasyon in India sa Indeed ay umabot sa ₹12.76M bawat year para sa TDM3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in India package ay umabot sa ₹12.71M. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
Senior Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
Senior Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹13.94M

Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.4%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Najbolje plačan paket za Manager ng Software Engineering pri Indeed in India znaša letno skupno plačilo ₹28,021,564. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Indeed za vlogo Manager ng Software Engineering in India je ₹12,691,670.

