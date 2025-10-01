Indeed Inhinyero ng Software Sahod sa India

Ang Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in India sa Indeed ay mula ₹40.9K bawat year para sa L1 hanggang ₹116K bawat year para sa L3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in India package ay umabot sa ₹108K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
₹40.9K
₹31K
₹7.2K
₹2.7K
L2
₹87.1K
₹44.2K
₹38.1K
₹4.8K
L2-II
₹118K
₹60.7K
₹50.4K
₹6.5K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
TAON 1
33.3%
TAON 2
33.4%
TAON 3
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
