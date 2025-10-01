Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Indeed
  • Sahod
  • Inhinyero ng Software

  • Lahat ng Inhinyero ng Software na Sahod

  • Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Indeed Inhinyero ng Software Sahod sa Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Ang Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in Greater Denver And Boulder Area sa Indeed ay mula $235K bawat year para sa L2-II hanggang $253K bawat year para sa L3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Greater Denver And Boulder Area package ay umabot sa $257K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L0
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$156K
$59.9K
$19K
$160K

Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Mga Sahod sa Internship

Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.4%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Kasamang mga Titulo

Maghandog ng Bagong Titulo

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Data Inhinyero

Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Software sa Indeed in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $324,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Indeed para sa Inhinyero ng Software role in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ay $204,500.

