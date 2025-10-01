Indeed Inhinyero ng Software Sahod sa Charlotte, NC Greater Area

Ang Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in Charlotte, NC Greater Area sa Indeed ay umabot sa $194K bawat year para sa L2. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$194K
$125K
$49K
$19.5K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
TAON 1
33.3%
TAON 2
33.4%
TAON 3
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
Kasamang mga TituloMaghandog ng Bagong Titulo