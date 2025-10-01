Indeed Manager ng Produkto Sahod sa New York City Area

Ang Manager ng Produkto kompensasyon in New York City Area sa Indeed ay mula $147K bawat year para sa L2 hanggang $545K bawat year para sa L5. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in New York City Area package ay umabot sa $157K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$147K
$116K
$21.3K
$10.5K
L3
$188K
$144K
$34.1K
$10.2K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$545K
$279K
$174K
$93K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
TAON 1
33.3%
TAON 2
33.4%
TAON 3
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.