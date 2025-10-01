Indeed Manager ng Produkto Sahod sa Japan

Uri ng Stock

RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

25 % nag-vest sa 1st - TAON ( 25.00 % taunan )

25 % nag-vest sa 2nd - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 3rd - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 4th - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.