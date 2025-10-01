Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Indeed
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Sahod
  • Manager ng Produkto

  • Lahat ng Manager ng Produkto na Sahod

  • Greater Austin Area

Indeed Manager ng Produkto Sahod sa Greater Austin Area

Ang Manager ng Produkto kompensasyon in Greater Austin Area sa Indeed ay mula $179K bawat year para sa L2 hanggang $687K bawat year para sa L6. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Greater Austin Area package ay umabot sa $348K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 10/1/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
$179K
$125K
$34.7K
$19K
L3
Product Manager
$192K
$132K
$44.9K
$14.5K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$353K
$173K
$160K
$20.5K
L5
Director
$494K
$230K
$202K
$62.8K
Tingnan 2 Mga Karagdagang Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
MagdagdagMagdagdag ng CompMagdagdag ng Kompensasyon

Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
I-export ang DataTingnan ang Mga Bukas na Trabaho
Mga Sahod sa Internship

Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.4%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

Mag-subscribe sa verified na Manager ng Produkto mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Manager ng Produkto bij Indeed in Greater Austin Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $687,400. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Indeed voor de Manager ng Produkto functie in Greater Austin Area is $350,000.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Indeed

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources