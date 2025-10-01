Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Indeed Siyentipiko ng Data Sahod sa Ireland

Huling na-update: 10/1/2025

€142K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang €26.7K+ (minsan €267K+) na pagtaas.

Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.4%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Siyentipiko ng Data sa Indeed in Ireland ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na €165,031. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Indeed para sa Siyentipiko ng Data role in Ireland ay €70,238.

