Indeed Serbisyo sa Customer Sahod

Ang average na Serbisyo sa Customer kabuuang kompensasyon in India sa Indeed ay mula ₹769K hanggang ₹1.12M bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 11/2/2025

Karaniwang Kabuuang Kompensasyon

₹882K - ₹1.01M
India
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range
₹769K₹882K₹1.01M₹1.12M
Karaniwang Range
Posibleng Range

Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.4%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Serbisyo sa Customer sa Indeed in India ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na ₹1,119,704. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Indeed para sa Serbisyo sa Customer role in India ay ₹768,610.

