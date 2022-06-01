Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
iMerit Technology
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa iMerit Technology na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Website
    2012
    Taong Naitatag
    5,500
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $1B-$10B
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa iMerit Technology

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources