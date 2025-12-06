IMC Inhinyero ng Software Sahod

Ang Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in Netherlands sa IMC ay mula €146K bawat year para sa L1 hanggang €160K bawat year para sa L4. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Netherlands package ay umabot sa €160K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng IMC. Huling na-update: 12/6/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
