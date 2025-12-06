Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
  • Sahod
  • Inhinyero ng Software

  • Lahat ng Inhinyero ng Software na Sahod

IMC Inhinyero ng Software Sahod

Ang Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in Netherlands sa IMC ay mula €146K bawat year para sa L1 hanggang €160K bawat year para sa L4. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in Netherlands package ay umabot sa €160K.

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Magdagdag ng KompIkumpara ang mga Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Mga Sahod sa Internship

Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa IMC?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Software sa IMC in Netherlands ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na €201,089. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa IMC para sa Inhinyero ng Software role in Netherlands ay €152,749.

Iba pang Resources

