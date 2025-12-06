Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang median na Manager ng Produkto kompensasyon in Canada package sa IHS Markit ay umabot sa SGD 135K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng IHS Markit. Huling na-update: 12/6/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Kabuuan bawat taon
$105K
Antas
hidden
Pangunahing Sahod
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.5K
Mga taon sa kumpanya
2-4 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
5-10 Mga Taon
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa IHS Markit?
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Mga Sahod sa Internship

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Manager ng Produkto sa IHS Markit in Canada ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na SGD 220,423. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa IHS Markit para sa Manager ng Produkto role in Canada ay SGD 135,433.

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.