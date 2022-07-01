Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
IDMWORKS
IDMWORKS Mga Sweldo

Ang median salary ng IDMWORKS ay $100,500 para sa isang Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT) . Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng IDMWORKS. Huling na-update: 11/24/2025

Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$101K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa IDMWORKS ay Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT) at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $100,500. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa IDMWORKS ay $100,500.

Iba pang Resources

