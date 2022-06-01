Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
HomeLight Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng HomeLight ay mula $75,375 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Software sa mababang hanay hanggang $277,506 para sa isang Recruiter sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng HomeLight. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Manager ng Produkto
Median $199K
Business Development
$203K
Recruiter
$278K

Sales
$203K
Inhinyero ng Software
$75.4K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Mediánová ročná celková odmena v HomeLight je $202,860.

Iba pang Resources