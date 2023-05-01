Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
HHA eXchange
    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Website
    2008
    Taong Naitatag
    751
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $100M-$250M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

