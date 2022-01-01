Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Henkel
Henkel Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Henkel ay mula $12,981 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Analyst in Colombia sa mababang hanay hanggang $138,180 para sa isang Sales in Turkey sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Henkel. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $107K
Business Analyst
$13K
Chemical Engineer
$93K

Data Analyst
$119K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$48.4K
Financial Analyst
$70.5K
Investment Banker
$77.4K
Materials Engineer
$74.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$94.1K
Manager ng Produkto
$70.2K
Project Manager
$21.1K
Sales
$138K
Venture Capitalist
$68.5K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Henkel ay Sales at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $138,180. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Henkel ay $76,005.

Iba pang Resources