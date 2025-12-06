Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Greenway Health
  • Sahod
  • Inhinyero ng Software

  • Lahat ng Inhinyero ng Software na Sahod

Greenway Health Inhinyero ng Software Sahod

Ang median na Inhinyero ng Software kompensasyon in United States package sa Greenway Health ay umabot sa $64.5K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Greenway Health. Huling na-update: 12/6/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
Greenway Health
Software Engineer
Alpharetta, GA
Kabuuan bawat taon
$64.5K
Antas
L1
Pangunahing Sahod
$64.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Mga taon sa kumpanya
1 Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
2 Mga Taon
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Greenway Health?
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Mga Sahod sa Internship

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Inhinyero ng Software sa Greenway Health in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $88,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Greenway Health para sa Inhinyero ng Software role in United States ay $64,500.

Iba pang Resources

