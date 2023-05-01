Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Gorilla Technology Group
    Gorilla Technology Group provides video intelligence, IoT security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, IT and OT security convergence AI algorithms, and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. The company also provides IVA appliances, smart attendance, event and video management system appliances, and operation technology security appliances. It offers smart retail SaaS, smart city and transportation SaaS, and endpoint security SaaS. Gorilla Technology Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

    2001
    Taong Naitatag
    351
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
