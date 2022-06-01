GLOBO Mga Sweldo

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang sahod ng GLOBO ay mula $11,613 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto in Brazil sa mababang hanay hanggang $120,600 para sa isang Technical Program Manager in Spain sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng GLOBO. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $29.5K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Siyentipiko ng Data
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$13.5K

Disenyor ng Produkto
$11.6K
Manager ng Produkto
$60.1K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$121K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v GLOBO predstavuje Manažér technických programov at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $120,600. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v GLOBO je $60,076.

Iba pang Resources