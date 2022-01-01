Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
GlobalLogic
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

GlobalLogic Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng GlobalLogic ay mula $1,516 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Venture Capitalist in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $240,000 para sa isang Solution Architect in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng GlobalLogic. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Magkaroon ng Tamang Sahod, Hindi Maging Biktima

Nakipag-negosasyon kami sa libu-libong alok at palaging nakakamit ang $30K+ (minsan $300K+) na pagtaas. Ipanegosasyon ang inyong sahod o ang inyong resume ay pasurihin ng mga tunay na eksperto - mga recruiter na ginagawa ito araw-araw.

Inhinyero ng Software
Software Engineer $30.3K
Senior Software Engineer $52.2K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Kwaliting Asyurans (QA) Software Inhinyero

Backend Software Inhinyero

Project Manager
Median $190K
Solution Architect
Median $240K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

79 23
79 23
Manager ng Produkto
Median $132K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $177K
Accountant
$166K
Business Analyst
$22.3K
Customer Service
$36.7K
Customer Service Operations
$74.5K
Data Analyst
$22.5K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$111K
Financial Analyst
$167K
Hardware Engineer
$27.9K
Human Resources
$8K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$31.7K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$69.5K
Program Manager
$220K
Recruiter
$98K
Sales
$214K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74.5K
Technical Program Manager
$124K
Technical Writer
$21.5K
UX Researcher
$95.5K
Venture Capitalist
$1.5K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa GlobalLogic ay Solution Architect na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $240,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa GlobalLogic ay $74,495.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa GlobalLogic

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Acumen Solutions
  • CNET Global Solutions
  • Edifecs
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources