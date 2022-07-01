Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
FS-ISAC
FS-ISAC Mga Sweldo

Ang median salary ng FS-ISAC ay $180,027 para sa isang Analista ng Cybersecurity . Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng FS-ISAC. Huling na-update: 11/20/2025

Analista ng Cybersecurity
$180K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa FS-ISAC ay Analista ng Cybersecurity at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $180,027. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa FS-ISAC ay $180,027.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa FS-ISAC

Iba pang Resources

