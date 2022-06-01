Fragomen Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Fragomen ay mula $46,214 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Analista ng Negosyo sa mababang hanay hanggang $208,950 para sa isang Legal sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Fragomen. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025
