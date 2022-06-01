Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Fragomen
Nangungunang Insight
    • Tungkol sa

    Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. Founded in 1951, Fragomen represents a broad range of companies, organizations and individuals to help facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. We provide immigration support in more than 170 countries. An Am Law 100 and Global 100 firm, Fragomen’s professionals are respected thought leaders in the immigration field, as recognized by Chambers, Best Lawyers and Who’s Who. The firm employs more than 4,400 immigration professionals and support staff located in over 50 offices across the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA. Our services go beyond processing visa and work permit applications. We provide strategic consultative services and support to meet the full spectrum of business immigration needs. This includes government strategies and compliance, planning for mergers and acquisitions, and consular and document support. From our Immigration Technology Innovation Lab, we focus on using automation and artificial intelligence to pioneer sophisticated technology solutions to revolutionize the immigration experience for our clients. All services are designed to improve your speed-to-ground and help you mobilize your employee population so you can remain a cutting-edge player in your industry and competitive wherever you operate.We are committed to fostering a dynamic, diverse workplace. Year after year, Fragomen is recognized for our diversity by The American Lawyer, Law360 and the National Law Journal.Find out more at www.fragomen.com.

    fragomen.com
    Website
    1951
    Taong Naitatag
    5,000
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $1B-$10B
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Iba pang Resources