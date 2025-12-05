Fetch Disenyer ng Produkto Sahod

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang Disenyer ng Produkto kompensasyon in United States sa Fetch ay umabot sa $214K bawat year para sa Senior Product Designer. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $125K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Fetch. Huling na-update: 12/5/2025

Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Sa Fetch, ang Mga grant ng stock/equity ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (2.08% buwanang)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (2.08% buwanang)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (2.08% buwanang)



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Disenyer ng Produkto sa Fetch in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $277,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Fetch para sa Disenyer ng Produkto role in United States ay $125,000.

Iba pang Resources

