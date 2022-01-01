Fast Enterprises Mga Sweldo

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang sahod ng Fast Enterprises ay mula $66,300 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Disenyor ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $159,200 para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Fast Enterprises. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero

Konsultant sa Pamamahala
Median $130K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $135K

Solution Architect
Median $95K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$66.3K
Manager ng Produkto
$159K
Project Manager
$147K
Technical Program Manager
$159K
Technical Writer
$90.9K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Fast Enterprises ay Manager ng Produkto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $159,200. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Fast Enterprises ay $127,000.

Iba pang Resources