ExxonMobil Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng ExxonMobil ay mula $1,547 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Business Analyst in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $329,947 para sa isang Venture Capitalist in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng ExxonMobil. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Mechanical Engineer
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $199K
CL27 $247K
Inhinyero ng Software
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Riserts Sayentist

Chemical Engineer
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

Process Engineer

Siyentipiko ng Data
CL25 $146K
CL26 $189K
CL27 $281K
Project Manager
CL23 $118K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $214K
Manager ng Produkto
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
Technical Program Manager
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
Business Development
Median $200K
Marketing
Median $237K
Hardware Engineer
Median $140K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $185K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $120K
Civil Engineer
Median $231K
Accountant
$17.6K
Biomedical Engineer
$136K
Business Operations
$114K
Business Operations Manager
$139K
Business Analyst
$1.5K
Controls Engineer
$171K
Data Analyst
$26K
Electrical Engineer
$164K
Financial Analyst
$18.4K
Geological Engineer
$169K
Human Resources
$3.5K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$38.8K
Marketing Operations
$149K
Program Manager
$181K
Sales
$125K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$115K
Solution Architect
$43.1K
Venture Capitalist
$330K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

The highest paying role reported at ExxonMobil is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $329,947. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExxonMobil is $143,000.

