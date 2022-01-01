Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Extreme Networks ay mula $114,425 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Hardware Engineer sa mababang hanay hanggang $243,775 para sa isang Sales sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Extreme Networks. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
P3 $301K
P5 $214K
Customer Service
$154K
Hardware Engineer
$114K

Marketing
$166K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$211K
Manager ng Produkto
$133K
Program Manager
$176K
Sales
$244K
Sales Engineer
$192K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $195K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Extreme Networks ay Sales at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $243,775. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Extreme Networks ay $183,818.

