Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Epirus
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Epirus Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Epirus ay mula $100,980 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Inhinyero ng Mekanikal sa mababang hanay hanggang $182,156 para sa isang Manager ng Proyekto sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Epirus. Huling na-update: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $137K
Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
$101K
Disenyer ng Produkto
$151K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
Manager ng Proyekto
$182K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Epirus ay Manager ng Proyekto at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $182,156. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Epirus ay $143,875.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Epirus

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Relativity Space
  • Technomics
  • Kitty Hawk
  • Sephora
  • Alyce
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/epirus/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.