Ellucian Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Ellucian ay mula $18,150 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Konsultant sa Pamamahala in Mexico sa mababang hanay hanggang $151,443 para sa isang Sales in United Arab Emirates sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Ellucian. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $18.5K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $98K
Business Analyst
$35.9K

Information Technologist (IT)
$29.1K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$18.2K
Project Manager
$104K
Sales
$151K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$41.1K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Ellucian ay Sales at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $151,443. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Ellucian ay $38,518.

Iba pang Resources