ECS Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng ECS ay mula $7,236 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Mechanical Engineer in Egypt sa mababang hanay hanggang $226,125 para sa isang Technical Program Manager in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng ECS. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $140K

Data Inhinyero

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $85K
Business Analyst
$141K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

Data Science Manager
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$89.6K
Marketing
$102K
Mechanical Engineer
$7.2K
Program Manager
$118K
Project Manager
$64.7K
Solution Architect
$181K
Technical Program Manager
$226K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa ECS ay Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $226,125. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa ECS ay $117,600.

