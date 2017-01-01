Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
DLF
    • Tungkol sa

    DLF Limited is a prominent Indian real estate company with over 75 years of experience, specializing in residential development. It is known for its luxury projects and a wide range of services.

    http://www.dlf.in
    Website
    1946
    Taong Naitatag
    1,608
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    $250M-$500M
    Tinatayang Kita
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

