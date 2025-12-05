Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Dentsu
  • Sahod
  • Siyentipiko ng Data

  • Lahat ng Siyentipiko ng Data na Sahod

Dentsu Siyentipiko ng Data Sahod

Ang Siyentipiko ng Data kompensasyon in United States sa Dentsu ay umabot sa $100K bawat year para sa L2. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $102K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Dentsu. Huling na-update: 12/5/2025

Karaniwang Kompensasyon Ayon sa Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Dentsu?

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Siyentipiko ng Data sa Dentsu in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $105,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Dentsu para sa Siyentipiko ng Data role in United States ay $102,000.

Iba pang Resources

