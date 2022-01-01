Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Delta Electronics Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Delta Electronics ay mula $16,027 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Manager ng Produkto sa mababang hanay hanggang $153,000 para sa isang Benta sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Delta Electronics. Huling na-update: 11/18/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $45.8K

Networking na Inhinyero

Inhinyero ng Hardware
Median $49.5K
Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
Median $36K

Inhinyero ng Kuryente
Median $49.6K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $41.8K
Disenyer ng Produkto
Median $62.2K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Operasyon ng Marketing
$35.3K
Manager ng Produkto
$16K
Manager ng Programa
$52.7K
Manager ng Proyekto
$51.5K
Benta
$153K
Inhinyero ng Benta
$149K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
$63.1K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Delta Electronics ay Benta at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $153,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Delta Electronics ay $50,577.

