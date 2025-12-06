Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Dell Technologies
  • Sahod
  • Mananaliksik ng UX

  • Lahat ng Mananaliksik ng UX na Sahod

Dell Technologies Mananaliksik ng UX Sahod

Ang median na Mananaliksik ng UX kompensasyon in United States package sa Dell Technologies ay umabot sa $177K bawat year. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Dell Technologies. Huling na-update: 12/6/2025

Gitna ng Pakete
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Kabuuan bawat taon
$177K
Antas
L8
Pangunahing Sahod
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Mga taon sa kumpanya
10 Mga Taon
Mga taon ng karanasan
10 Mga Taon
Ano ang mga antas ng karera sa Dell Technologies?
Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Iskedyul ng Vesting

33.3%

TAON 1

33.3%

TAON 2

33.3%

TAON 3

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Dell Technologies, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (33.30% taunan)

  • 33.3% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (33.30% taunan)



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Mananaliksik ng UX sa Dell Technologies in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $191,680. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Dell Technologies para sa Mananaliksik ng UX role in United States ay $175,574.

Iba pang Resources

