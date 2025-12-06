Dell Technologies Disenyer ng Produkto Sahod

Ang Disenyer ng Produkto kompensasyon in United States sa Dell Technologies ay mula $115K bawat year para sa L5 hanggang $213K bawat year para sa L9. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $130K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Dell Technologies. Huling na-update: 12/6/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Designer I
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
33.3%
TAON 1
33.3%
TAON 2
33.3%
TAON 3
Sa Dell Technologies, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (33.30% taunan)
