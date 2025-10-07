Cruise Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero Sahod

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero kompensasyon in United States sa Cruise ay mula $176K bawat year para sa L3 hanggang $500K bawat year para sa L6. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $410K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Cruise. Huling na-update: 10/7/2025

Karaniwang Antas
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$176K
$130K
$32K
$14K
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$308K
$170K
$84.4K
$53.1K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$357K
$207K
$120K
$30.7K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$500K
$241K
$213K
$46.5K
$160K

Pinakabagong mga Pagsusumite ng Sahod
Kumpanya

Lokasyon | Petsa

Pangalan ng Antas

Tag

Mga Taon ng Karanasan

Kabuuan / Sa Kumpanya

Kabuuang Kompensasyon

Base | Stock (taon) | Bonus
Walang nahanap na sahod
Iskedyul ng Vesting

25%

TAON 1

25%

TAON 2

25%

TAON 3

25%

TAON 4

Uri ng Stock
RSU

Sa Cruise, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

  • 25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero sa Cruise in United States ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $538,250. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Cruise para sa Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero role in United States ay $326,250.

