Cruise Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero Sahod

Uri ng Stock

RSU

Sa Cruise, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:

25 % nag-vest sa 1st - TAON ( 25.00 % taunan )

25 % nag-vest sa 2nd - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 3rd - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % nag-vest sa 4th - TAON ( 6.25 % quarterly )

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.