Cruise Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero Sahod

Ang Prodaksyong Software Inhinyero kompensasyon in United States sa Cruise ay mula $176K bawat year para sa L3 hanggang $500K bawat year para sa L6. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $410K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Cruise. Huling na-update: 10/7/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$176K
$130K
$32K
$14K
L4
$308K
$170K
$84.4K
$53.1K
L5
$357K
$207K
$120K
$30.7K
L6
$500K
$241K
$213K
$46.5K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Cruise, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.