Critical Mass
Critical Mass Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Critical Mass ay mula $20,895 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Siyentipiko ng Data in Canada sa mababang hanay hanggang $167,160 para sa isang Recruiter in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Critical Mass. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $50.8K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $69.4K
Business Analyst
$44.1K

Data Science Manager
$162K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$20.9K
Marketing
$63.7K
Recruiter
$167K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$87.4K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Critical Mass er $66,576.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Critical Mass er $66,576.

