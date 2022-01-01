Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Criteo
Criteo Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Criteo ay mula $44,704 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Project Manager in Spain sa mababang hanay hanggang $686,000 para sa isang Business Development in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Criteo. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
L2 $66.9K
L3 $85.5K
L4 $108K
L5 $157K

Masin Lerning Inhinyero

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Sayt Rilaybiliting Inhinyero

Riserts Sayentist

AI Risertser

Siyentipiko ng Data
L2 $71.2K
L3 $73.2K
Manager ng Produkto
Median $92.8K

Sales
Median $139K
Business Development
$686K
Customer Service
$57.6K
Customer Success
$96.8K
Data Analyst
$71.4K
Human Resources
$203K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96.2K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$92.5K
Marketing
$130K
Program Manager
$170K
Project Manager
$44.7K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$159K
Solution Architect
$110K
Technical Account Manager
$76.6K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Criteo ay Business Development at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $686,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Criteo ay $96,539.

