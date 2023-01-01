Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Credit Agricole ay mula $30,815 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Sales sa mababang hanay hanggang $191,100 para sa isang Investment Banker sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Credit Agricole. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $42.6K
Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $70.1K
Business Analyst
$45.5K

Business Development
$40.4K
Data Analyst
$53.1K
Human Resources
$35.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$180K
Investment Banker
$191K
Legal
$79.5K
Manager ng Produkto
$127K
Project Manager
$62.5K
Sales
$30.8K
Solution Architect
$47.2K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Credit Agricole ay Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $191,100. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Credit Agricole ay $53,130.

Iba pang Resources